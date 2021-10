Also available on the nbc app

Are Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty ready to tie the knot? Just moments after Kristian popped the big question to Demi on national TV, the pair opened up to Access Hollywood about their two engagements. Kristian revealed why she wanted to propose to Demi after the reality star already proposed to her. Demi also confessed if they're rushing to tie the knot.

Appearing: