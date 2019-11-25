Debra Messing Transforms Into Lucille Ball For 'Will & Grace' Episode And The Result Is Mind-Blowing

Also available on the NBC app

Debra Messing, is that you? The sitcom star was barely recognizable in her latest selfie, which was taken behind the scenes of "Will & Grace's" upcoming special "I Love Lucy" episode. Debra was made over to look exactly like Lucille Ball, and the end result had her fans and famous friends doing a double take! "Dreams do come true!!!" she gushed on Instagram over getting transformed into her "hero."

