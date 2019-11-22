Also available on the nbc app

The cast of "Grey's Anatomy" knows how to have a good time! Debbie Allen chats with Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the popular medical drama hitting a huge milestone with their 350th episode. Debbie reveals how the show's lead, Ellen Pompeo, makes the entire cast "act up" while on set. The entertainer also opens up about putting a twist on the classic "The Nutcracker" with her 10th annual "The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" show. Plus, watch Debbie break it down alongside the show’s Candy Cane Dancers during a sneak peek performance. You can catch "The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" December 5th through the 9th at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

