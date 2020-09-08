Also available on the nbc app

Debbie Allen is back to working at Grey's Sloan Memorial! The "Grey's Anatomy" actress chatted with Access Hollywood about returning to set amid the coronavirus pandemic. Debbie teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season, including the possibility of the Black Lives Matter movement playing into season 17. Plus, Debbie opened up about teaming up with Aspercreme to launch Love is Grand, a new campaign created to celebrate today’s active, vibrant grandparents for who they really are.

