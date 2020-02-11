Also available on the NBC app

While accepting his Oscar for Best Animated Short, "Hair Love" director Matthew A. Cherry gave a special shoutout to Texas student Deandre Arnold, who was told he could not attend his school’s graduation unless he cut his dreadlocks. "Hair Love" brings to life the journey black fathers go on while doing their daughters' hair, and producers Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade flew Deandre and his whole family out to the Oscars to be the official guest of the film’s team. All Access co-host Scott Evans and his mom Kelly were with Deandre and his mom Sandy as the team at Dove helped get him red carpet ready, and he talked to the teen about the journey he's been on since his story went viral. "I feel like just having a lot more cultural awareness and acceptance is the key to success for everything," he told Scott as he prepared for his big night.

