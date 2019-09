Also available on the NBC app

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are taking things slow! The "Bachelor in Paradise" star opened up to Access Hollywood at the iHeart Radio Festival about his relationship with the former beauty queen. Dean revealed why he isn't on "engagement level" with Caelynn just yet. Plus, he admitted that he totally regrets telling us he "would never" date someone from Bachelor Nation ever again.

