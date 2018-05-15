'Deadpool 2's' Ryan Reynolds Confirms Daughter's Cameo On Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous'

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at a "Deadpool 2" fan screening in New York City, Ryan Reynolds speaks with Access about receiving a co-writing credit on the film, if he'll eventually take daughter James to see the movie and his favorite promotional stunt. And, Ryan confirms his daughter's cameo on Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" song. But is the toddler a budding pop star? Plus, Ryan dishes on how the film is still boundary-pushing. "Deadpool 2" is out on May 18.

