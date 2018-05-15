Also available on the NBC app

At a NYC screening for "Deadpool 2," Josh Brolin (who also plays Thanos in the "Avengers" franchise) talks playing another comic book bad guy in movies released so close together. Plus, how does he feel about the possibility that "Deadpool" might knock his other film -- "Avengers: Infinity War" -- off the top spot at the box office. And, is it true that Josh kind of had a crush on Ryan Reynolds in "The Proposal"?

Appearing: