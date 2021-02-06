Also available on the nbc app

Dax Shepard has taken a lot away from the caring response he received after going public with his relapse. "I have this thing where I like to learn the same thing over and over again every single day of my life, and I can't seem to hold on to what I know," he told All Access' Zuri Hall. "But I guess the thing I walked away with was … once again, I thought everyone would hate me if I told the truth. And people didn't hate me – they loved me." Dax also told the story behind a funny recent Instagram video of him dancing in front of his and Kristen Bell's daughter. Plus, he and his "Top Gear America" co-stars, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovington, chatted about all the fun they had filming the show. "Top Gear America" is streaming now exclusively on the MotorTrend app.

Appearing: