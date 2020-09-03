Also available on the nbc app

Dax Shepard is celebrating a special milestone! Kristen Bell congratulated her husband on his 16th year of sobriety by sharing the sweet handmade sign one of their daughters crafted for the occasion. "Today is my husband's 16th sobriety birthday. My daughter woke him up with this sign, and a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley (absolutely random, and also perfect)," the actress posted. "Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you."

