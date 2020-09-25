Main Content

Dax Shepard Admits To Relapsing On Painkillers After 16 Years Of Sobriety

Dax Shepard is coming clean about his ongoing struggle with addiction. During an episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, the actor and comedian candidly opened up about relapsing on painkillers after 16 years of sobriety. "For the last eight weeks maybe… I'm on them all day," he said. "And I'm allowed to be on them at some dosage 'cause I have a prescription and then I'm also augmenting that. And then all the prescriptions run out, and I'm now just taking 30 mg Oxys that I've bought at — whenever I decide I can do."

