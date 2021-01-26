Also available on the nbc app

Dax Shepard is getting honest about relapsing. During a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actor opened up about his decision to go public with his relapse following 16 years of sobriety. "I did not want to at all. I had all kinds of bizarre fears, like, I have sponsors on my show, is that something that could cost me money, financially?" he said. "But the number one thing I was afraid to lose was I get so much esteem out of being someone who's vocally sober and I have people who write me, 'I'm month one,' or 'I'm week two,' and I love that."

