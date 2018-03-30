'Dawson's Creek's' Mary-Margaret Humes Tears Up Over Being Left Off EW Reunion Spread (Exclusive)

Also available on the NBC app

"Dawson's Creek" alum Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson's mom, got emotional in an exclusive interview with Access as she talked about being left out of the Entertainment Weekly spread in honor of the 20th anniversary of "Dawson's Creek." John Wesley Shipp, who played Dawson's dad, also discusses how he felt about being left out of the reunion. Entertainment Weekly had no comment when contacted by Access for comment.

Appearing: