Da’Vinchi brought some positive affirmations with him to the red carpet! The actor and rapper spoke with Access Hollywood at “The Way Back” premiere on Sunday, where Da’Vinchi shared how grateful he is that his first feature film was a movie with Ben Affleck. He also revealed that the necklaces he wore to the premiere each had a special meaning. The first, a golden dog charm, was a gift from his grandmother. “The Way Back” hits theaters on March 6th.

