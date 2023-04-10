Main Content

David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Brooklyn & His Wife Nicola Peltz's First Wedding Anniversary

CLIP04/10/23

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham had a lot to celebrate over the weekend! The couple marked their first wedding anniversary on Sunday alongside Brooklyn's parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. The 48-year-old fashion designer shared a photo to her Instagram with the happy couple and her hubby. "So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham," she captioned the post. Nicola commented on the sweet post: "Today was so fun! We love you so much." The 28-year-old actress and 24-year-old former model tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida at Nicola's family estate on April 9, 2022. Victoria's celebration of her son and his wife's first anniversary follows many reports of there being a feud between her and Nicola. The former Spice Girl and the "Bates Motel" actress have since put up a united front and repeatedly denied the gossip surrounding their in-law relationship.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, anniversary, Wedding, couple, relationship, celebrity, lifestyle, family, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.