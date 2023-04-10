Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham had a lot to celebrate over the weekend! The couple marked their first wedding anniversary on Sunday alongside Brooklyn's parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. The 48-year-old fashion designer shared a photo to her Instagram with the happy couple and her hubby. "So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham," she captioned the post. Nicola commented on the sweet post: "Today was so fun! We love you so much." The 28-year-old actress and 24-year-old former model tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida at Nicola's family estate on April 9, 2022. Victoria's celebration of her son and his wife's first anniversary follows many reports of there being a feud between her and Nicola. The former Spice Girl and the "Bates Motel" actress have since put up a united front and repeatedly denied the gossip surrounding their in-law relationship.

