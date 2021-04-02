Main Content

David Schwimmer is opening up about the highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion. The 54-year-old was on “The Graham Norton Show” where he revealed that he’s going to be filming the reunion soon and also revealed that nothing is scripted and he and his former castmates will be appearing as themselves and not in character. The HBO Max special was supposed to have already aired but was delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

