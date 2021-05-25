Main Content

Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are taking a walk down memory lane ahead of the new HBO Max special, “Friends: The Reunion.” Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover caught up with the guys who make up the “Friends” male leads, as they reflect back on their decade long hit show. The men revealed that the cast used to have a daily pre-show huddle that they never missed. “There was only one show we didn’t do a huddle for, and someone got seriously hurt,” David said. When asked if any of them ever tried dating, the threesome all agreed they never crossed that line. “It was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship,” Matthew Perry said. “Friends: The Reunion” premieres on HBO Max on May 27th.

