David Schwimmer is returning to the world of TV comedy! "I'd been flirting with different things since the end of 'Friends' for 10 years, but this? I couldn't say no," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles of his and Nick Mohammed's new Peacock series "Intelligence," which marks his first starring role on a sitcom since "Friends" left the air. "I was just so excited because I thought the idea was so original." David also discussed plans for the upcoming "Friends" reunion, which he said may be filmed in August. "I'm excited. I think everyone's excited, a little nervous because the first time we'll all be in the room together in 10 years." "Intelligence" debuts on Peacock July 15. Peacock is part of Access' parent company, NBCUniversal.

