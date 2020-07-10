Justin Hartley's Girlfriend Sofia Pernas Says His Smile 'Lights Up' Her Sky In Birthday Tribute
David Schwimmer is returning to the world of TV comedy! "I'd been flirting with different things since the end of 'Friends' for 10 years, but this? I couldn't say no," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles of his and Nick Mohammed's new Peacock series "Intelligence," which marks his first starring role on a sitcom since "Friends" left the air. "I was just so excited because I thought the idea was so original." David also discussed plans for the upcoming "Friends" reunion, which he said may be filmed in August. "I'm excited. I think everyone's excited, a little nervous because the first time we'll all be in the room together in 10 years." "Intelligence" debuts on Peacock July 15. Peacock is part of Access' parent company, NBCUniversal.