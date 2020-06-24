Also available on the NBC app

David Oyelowo is careful about choosing his roles. "I live my life from the perspective of I must be part of the solution and not the problem," he told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "I think one of the privileges I don't have is to just do any role I want, because I know that certain roles perpetuate stereotypes and perpetuate mindsets people have about Black people that is not helpful to all of what we're talking about … I turn down about 80 percent of what comes my way for that reason, because I understand the power storytelling and images has on culture."

Appearing: