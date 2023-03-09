Main Content

David Letterman Is ‘Still Processing’ That Bono And The Edge Wrote A Song About Him

CLIP03/08/23

David Letterman still can’t believe Bono and The Edge wrote a song about him. “Still processing it, because most songs written about me begin with ‘hey dumbass’ so this was an unusual experience,” he told Access Hollywood’s special correspondent Jason Kennedy. Bono and The Edge also talked about hosting the comedian at their hometown in Dublin, Ireland. “Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With David Letterman” hits Disney Plus on March 17.

