Reunited and it feels so good! David Henrie and Gregg Sulkin exclusively chatted with Access Hollywood about their upcoming flick, "This Is The Year." The stars both talked about all of the fun they had reuniting for the teen rom-com after starting their careers together on “Wizards of Waverly Place.” David also gushed about how supportive his former co-star Selena Gomez has been with the film. Plus, David and Gregg revealed if a "Wizards of Waverly Place" reunion is a possibility. "This Is The Year" virtual premiere takes place on Friday, August 28 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET and is open to fans!

