David Hasselhoff just saw the man behind KITT. The TV icon chatted with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Scott Evans about recently seeing William Daniels, who voiced KITT on the hit series "Knight Rider." David also opened up about the future of the beloved show and revealed if there are any plans for a movie or a reboot. Plus, David showed off some his memorabilia that is up for auction, which fans can check out on LiveAuctioneers.

