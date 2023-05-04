Main Content

David Harbour Takes Stepdaughters On Movie Date To See 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

David Harbour is embracing life as a new girl dad! The "Stranger Things" star brought his stepdaughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, to a screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in New York City this week, where the adorable trio posed for photos at the iPic theater. Ethel and Marnie are David's wife Lily Allen's children from her first marriage, and the blended family couldn't seem happier! David, 48, looked proud as he put his arms around the girls, who also got to bring along a couple of friends on the outing. It's no surprise to see David having a blast with the youngsters. He and British pop star Lily tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020 with both kids present, and the gang hit up In-N-Out burger together afterward!

