David Harbour and Lily Allen are married! The "Stranger Things" star and the British singer said "I do" in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony this week officiated by – of course! – an Elvis impersonator. The happy couple confirmed the news with a series of cute photos from their special day, showing off Lily's vintage-inspired Dior dress with a matching white belt, black buttons and a simple-but-chic veil. For his part, David looked dapper in a crisp navy suit and polka-dot tie. But the best part of their wedding attire? Those megawatt, unmistakably-in-love smiles!

