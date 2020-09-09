Jussie Smollett Breaks His Silence On Ongoing Legal Battle: ‘It’s Been Beyond Frustrating’
David Harbour and Lily Allen are married! The "Stranger Things" star and the British singer said "I do" in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony this week officiated by – of course! – an Elvis impersonator. The happy couple confirmed the news with a series of cute photos from their special day, showing off Lily's vintage-inspired Dior dress with a matching white belt, black buttons and a simple-but-chic veil. For his part, David looked dapper in a crisp navy suit and polka-dot tie. But the best part of their wedding attire? Those megawatt, unmistakably-in-love smiles!