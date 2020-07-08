Also available on the nbc app

The new Netflix documentary "David Foster: Off The Record" offers a deep look into David's music career, as well as his marriage to singer Katharine McPhee. When Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles asked the legendary producer how his wife has put his mind at ease in their relationship, he revealed it was also the other way around! "I've had to work at easing her mind and it's been a pleasure to do that. And without making any excuses for my past, I'm working hard to show her how it can be," he said. David also offered insight on his experiences making music with Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

Appearing: