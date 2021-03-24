Also available on the nbc app

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Kleing posted a new episode of their “Frenemies” podcast where they reacted to David Dobrik’s apology video, which Paytas feels is insincere. The duo were some of the first to call out Dobrik and the “Vlog Squad” for alleged bad behavior. Their reaction comes after Dobrik posted an apology video after former “Vlog Squad” member “Durte Dom” aka Dominykas Zeglaitis was accused of sexual assault. Access Hollywood has reached out to Dobrik and Zeglaitis for comment.

