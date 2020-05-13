Also available on the NBC app

This Mother's Day was a little bittersweet for Alexandria Jones, the 19-year-old daughter of Iman and David Bowie. The supermodel and the late music icon's only child, who goes by Lexi, has been away from her mom all through 2020, time apart that has only been made longer by the pandemic. Lexi took the occasion of Mother's Day to reflect on how long it had been since she'd seen Iman and to urge everyone to keep following social distancing guidelines so that they could safely reunite in the near future. "Everyone pls stay inside I haven’t seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave NY right now but I’m a child and I miss her dearly," she wrote in part on Instagram.

Appearing: