Also available on the nbc app

David Boreanaz's breakout role lives on. The "SEAL Team" star joins Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans and shares how happy he is to see his classic "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" spinoff "Angel" find new fans during quarantine. David also dishes on what's ahead for the two-hour Season 4 premiere of his hit action series, for which he directed Part 1, and teases that one of the Bravo team members "may hang it up for good." And, the actor shows off his "A Christmas Story"-inspired Leg Lamp! Catch David on the new season of "SEAL Team," premiering Dec. 2 at 9/8c on CBS.

Appearing: