David Beckham & Victoria Beckham Have Fun Night With Daughter Harper At Elton John Concert

David Beckham is the ultimate girl dad! The 48-year-old former soccer player had a fun night with his 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven at the Elton John concert in London. His wife, Victoria Beckham shared a precious video of the proud dad holding onto his little girl as he belted out one of Elton’s songs. “Wait for it… I love you so much,” the fashion designer captioned the pic. The concert was a family outing for the Beckhams! David and Victoria were joined by three of their four children, Harper, 17-year-old Cruz and 23-year-old Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

