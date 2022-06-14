Also available on the nbc app

David Beckham had a fun day with his daughter, Harper! The soccer legend is in Venice, Italy with his 10-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his wife Victoria Beckham, and had an adventurous day which included ice cream at 9 AM. "Ssssssshhhhhhh don't tell mummy 9am Gelato. Sorry mummy @victoriabeckham. Creating special memories with #HarperSeven," he captioned the sweet video on Instagram. And the father-daughter duo knows how to clean up nicely too! Victoria shared a precious snap of the two dressed to the nines for an event at the Fenice theater on her Instagram account.

