Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

David Beckham Treats Daughter Harper To Early Morning Ice Cream In Italy: 'Don't Tell Mummy!'

CLIP06/13/22
Also available on the nbc app

David Beckham had a fun day with his daughter, Harper! The soccer legend is in Venice, Italy with his 10-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his wife Victoria Beckham, and had an adventurous day which included ice cream at 9 AM. "Ssssssshhhhhhh don't tell mummy 9am Gelato. Sorry mummy @victoriabeckham. Creating special memories with #HarperSeven," he captioned the sweet video on Instagram. And the father-daughter duo knows how to clean up nicely too! Victoria shared a precious snap of the two dressed to the nines for an event at the Fenice theater on her Instagram account.

Appearing:
Tags: David Beckham, Harper Seven, Victoria Beckham, Italy, Venice, Ice cream, father daughter
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.