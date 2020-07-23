Also available on the NBC app

David Beckham is one cool dad! The soccer star got in a laugh while enjoying a day of golf with 17-year-old son Romeo during a family getaway to Italy. The retired athlete played a cheeky prank on the teen, who got behind the wheel of the golf cart only to discover that his pop had deliberately unfastened the equipment in the back of the vehicle! But David got his payback later on when Romeo pulled the exact same trick on him!

