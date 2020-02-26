Also available on the NBC app

David Beckham is bringing even more heat to South Beach! Access Hollywood caught up with the retired British footballer and his Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas at the MLS IS BACK: 25th Season Kickoff Event in New York where they dished about achieving their dream of launching a brand-new soccer team. David got a little emotional as he gushed about the encouragement from wife Victoria Beckham and their four kids during his latest business endeavor. "We support each other as a family, no matter what we do," he said. "Whether it's in business, whether it's in life, we've always supported each other." In addition to his sweet words, David also shared his reaction to Victoria's adorable throwback video post that fully captured his "boy band stage" from the '90s!

