Kevin Bacon is the latest celebrity to join the relief effort against coronavirus. The 61-year-old actor started a challenge called #IStayAtHomeFor, where he asked people to share who they are self-isolating for during the pandemic. “Hey folks, you know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” Kevin says in the video. “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this Coronavirus.”

