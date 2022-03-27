Main Content

David Beckham Celebrates 'Amazing' Victoria Beckham With Cute Family Pic For UK Mother's Day

David Beckham knows to give credit where it's due! The soccer legend honored longtime wife Victoria Beckham for UK Mother's Day on Sunday with a sweet family photo of the fashion designer posing with all four of their children. David made sure to tag the youngsters in his Instagram caption alongside a cute tribute to Victoria. "To the most amazing mummy, we love you so much," he wrote in part.

