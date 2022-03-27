Diddy Confirms Will Smith & Chris Rock Settled Feud After Oscars 2022: 'That's Over'
CLIP 03/28/22
Main Content
David Beckham knows to give credit where it's due! The soccer legend honored longtime wife Victoria Beckham for UK Mother's Day on Sunday with a sweet family photo of the fashion designer posing with all four of their children. David made sure to tag the youngsters in his Instagram caption alongside a cute tribute to Victoria. "To the most amazing mummy, we love you so much," he wrote in part.