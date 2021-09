Also available on the nbc app

David Beckham isn't quite ready for summer to be over and for his youngest to start a new school year! Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share the sweetest video of their 10-year-old daughter, Harper Seven, getting ready for school while David begs her to stay. "Please don't go! Stay with Daddy! Stay with me," the former soccer star said.

