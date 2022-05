Also available on the nbc app

David Beckham and his daughter Harper Seven are celebrating pancake day in a flippin' adorable way. The former soccer star took to Instagram to share a series of videos of the daddy-daughter duo flipping some sweet flat cakes to mark Pancake Day or as some call it, Shrove Tuesday, which is a traditional feast day before the start of Lent.

