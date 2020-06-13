Also available on the NBC app

David Arquette joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” which is currently filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor laughed about how he’s been spending time in quarantine admitting, “a lot of screaming and crying, we have went through every emotion.” David opened up about the challenges of co-parenting his daughter Coco with ex Courteney Cox during the pandemic. “Courteney and I get along really well so we can do it in a way that no one gets their feelings hurt, it’s cool. So, it’s just hard, I miss hanging out with my daughter more, that’s been the hardest part,” he explained. David opened up about his latest role as a racist porn director in “Mope,” the film is available on demand June 16.

