David Arquette is back in the ring. The actor tells Access Daily's Scott Evans about returning to wrestling for his revealing new documentary "You Cannot Kill David Arquette" and promises that the project will make fans "get emotional" while watching his journey. David also shares about splitting his time between Nashville with his wife, Christina, and their sons, and Los Angeles, where he keeps an apartment for visits with his and Courteney Cox's daughter, Coco. Catch David on "You Cannot Kill David Arquette" on streaming and on demand now.

