"Hamilton" may be one of the most successful musicals of all time, but original cast member Daveed Diggs wasn't sold on the concept at first. "It is a terrible idea. I still believe that. It's a terrible idea unless you're the one person who can pull it off, and turns out Lin-Manuel Miranda was that dude," he told Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles. Daveed also explained why he's "a little terrified" to watch the Broadway hit when it arrives on Disney+ and discussed his brand-new series, "Snowpiercer," which is based off the Bong Joon-ho film of the same name. "Snowpiercer" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on TBS.

