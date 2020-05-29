Lizzo Inspires Fans To Stay True To Themselves In BBMAs Speech: 'There's Power In Who You Are'
"Hamilton" may be one of the most successful musicals of all time, but original cast member Daveed Diggs wasn't sold on the concept at first. "It is a terrible idea. I still believe that. It's a terrible idea unless you're the one person who can pull it off, and turns out Lin-Manuel Miranda was that dude," he told Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles. Daveed also explained why he's "a little terrified" to watch the Broadway hit when it arrives on Disney+ and discussed his brand-new series, "Snowpiercer," which is based off the Bong Joon-ho film of the same name. "Snowpiercer" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on TBS.