Also available on the NBC app

Dave Franco and wife Alison Brie have worked together in the past, and now the two of them are working together again in the upcoming thriller "The Rental." The movie marks Dave's feature-length directorial debut, and sitting in the director's chair made him even more in awe of Alison's acting talent. "I've always known that she was incredible, but just watching her from this position for five straight weeks, I got to just see just the nuances of everything, and she really just made my job easy," he gushed. Dave also revealed how he came up with the concept for the film and reminisced about attending the Golden Globes with Alison in 2019. "The Rental" is available in select drive-ins, theaters, and on demand on July 24.

Appearing: