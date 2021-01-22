Also available on the nbc app

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his rep obtained by Access Hollywood. The comedian is currently quarantining and is also asymptomatic. "His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX have been cancelled and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds," the statement read. His diagnosis comes just days after the 47-year-old was photographed with Elon Musk and his partner Grimes along with Joe Rogan backstage at his standup show in Texas.

