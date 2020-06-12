Also available on the NBC app

Dave Chappelle has spoken out about George Floyd’s death in a surprise Netflix special titled “8:46.” The title has a double meaning, and refers both to the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck while he begged for his life, as well as Chappelle’s own time of birth. Watch for the rest of the comedian’s powerful message on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Appearing: