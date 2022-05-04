Main Content

Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival on Tuesday night. According to NBC Los Angeles, the incident occurred toward the end of Chappelle's performance at the Hollywood Bowl when a man rushed the stage and appeared to push the 48-year-old comedian, knocking him to the ground. Authorities confirmed that the suspect will be charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and bail has been set at $30,000.

