“Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung had a super cute supporter during the 2021 Golden Globes – his daughter! The film took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language during the award show. The director’s daughter was with him while he accepted the award virtually from home and there was a super cute moment after it was announced that the film had won when his little one got super happy for her dad and couldn’t stop hugging him, she even said that she prayed that his film would win.

