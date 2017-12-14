Dating Advice With Cardi B: What To Do If You Get Ghosted & More!

Cardi B, who recently teamed up with Steve Madden, reveals to Access her top dating tips -- from getting ghosted to finding out you're the side chick!
Appearing:
Tags: who is cardi b, cardi b who is she, cardi b advice, love and hip hop, cardi b past, cardi b bloody shoes, cardi b interview, cardi b rise to fame, cardi b music video, cardi b engagement, bloody shoes, reality tv, cardi b music, cardi b offset, steve madden, cardi b glow up, cardi b bodack yellow, cardi b steve madden, why is cardi b famous, cardi b, cardi b love and hip hop, bodack yellow, money moves, cardi b dating advice, cardi b migos, tv, cardi be video, love and hip hop nyc, cardi b engaged
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.