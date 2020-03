Also available on the NBC app

‘Spy Kids’ actor Daryl Sabara has had enough of what he calls “false accusations.” After reports surfaced on Sunday that the 27-year-old was charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly vandalizing a car earlier this year, Daryl took to Twitter to refute the claims. The star allegedly ripped the side panels off of a complete stranger’s car in March, and is just now being charged with the crimes, according to TMZ.

Appearing: