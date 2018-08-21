Darren Criss Talks Emmy Nom For 'Versace' & Keeping It Light Between Takes With Edgar Ramirez

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the Television Academy Performer Peer Group event at NeueHouse Hollywood, Darren Criss tells Access guest correspondent Mike Catherwood about receiving an Emmy nomination for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." And, Edgar Ramirez dishes on playing the late Versace. Then, the two tell Mike about how they kept things light between takes while filming the FX show.

