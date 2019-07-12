Darren Criss Reveals His Steve Aoki Dave Matthews Band Remix Actually Started as a Joke

Britney Spears Lightens Her Hair After A Month As A Brunette: 'Maybe Blondes Do Have More Fun'
CLIP 10/15/19
Darren Criss and Steve Aoki's new single is a very familiar song – but you might not recognize it at first! The unlikely duo just put out "Crash Into Me," an electronic dance cover of the beloved Dave Matthews Band ballad. At a workout class-slash-listening party for the single, held at Barry's Bootcamp, Darren exclusively talked to Access about his inspiration for the surprising song and revealed how he got Steve on board.