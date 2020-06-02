Also available on the nbc app

Darren Barnet chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about his role on the hit Netflix show "Never Have I Ever." Darren admitted that he knew the show would be popular, but never imagined he would get so much attention for the series. Darren also explained why it was so important and meant so much to him to be able to represent his heritage with his character. Originally, Paxton wasn't going to be part Japanese, but when one of the creators overheard Darren speaking Japanese, they made it a part of his character. Plus, Darren chatted about landing a role on the seventh and final season of ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. "

