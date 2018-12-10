Darci Lynne Dishes On Bonding With Kristin Chenoweth & The Gift She Really Wants For Christmas

Also available on the NBC app

Darci Lynne is ready to celebrate the holiday season! The "America's Got Talent" winner gave Access the inside scoop on her upcoming Christmas special – from her heartwarming duet with Kristin Chenoweth, to her onstage reunion with Pentatonix, to her decision to incorporate both singing and ventriloquism into the show. Plus, Darci reveals what present she's dying to see under the Christmas tree! "Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas" airs Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 9/8c on NBC.

